COVID vaccination clinic for UNL students, staff to be held next week

Nebraska saw the COVID positivity rate increase over 5% last week.

Students, faculty and staff of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday on campus.

The clinic, hosted by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coliseum at 1350 Vine St., according to an email from UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green to students, faculty and staff.

Registration for the Pfizer clinic can be completed through a link shared in Green’s email. Those who register will receive an email from the Health Department with an invitation to sign up for an appointment. Students 18 or younger will receive instructions on how to provide the necessary parental authorization.

Free parking will be provided in the lots directly east of Memorial Stadium, with overflow parking in the garage at 14th Street and Avery Avenue.

The clinic will also be open to walk-ins for anyone 19 or older with a valid UNL photo identification card.