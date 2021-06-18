COVID vaccination rates, cases vary widely among states sending teams to Omaha for CWS

Case levels also vary wildly. California and Virginia both have case levels not much higher than Nebraska’s. Conversely, cases in Arizona, Mississippi and Texas are three to four times Nebraska’s.

“There are dramatic differences in community transmission and vaccinations among these states,” Rupp said. “I think the important message for folks here is people tend to be fairly parochial in their thinking on the pandemic, very focused on their own community. When you have an event like this that brings people together from all over the country, it really does create a potential for additional spread of COVID-19.”

The good news is that with the way cases have come down nationally, even the states with the highest current rates are at a fraction of what they were during the height of the pandemic. That, too, should help keep the CWS from being a COVID superspreader, Rupp said.

<&rule>

“I think everyone should be pleased with the rate of infection in the country coming down dramatically,” Rupp said. “I don’t think we will see the same nationwide outbreak we saw in the fall and winter that in our own locale threatened to overwhelm our health system.”