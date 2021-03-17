COVID vaccinations could start next week for people under 65 in Douglas County

With some appointments still open at its clinics, the Douglas County Health Department may be ready to begin vaccinating people younger than 65 next week, its director said Wednesday.
With that in mind, Adi Pour urged county residents 65 and older and those on the state's list of essential workers who haven't yet been vaccinated to go to the health department's website to register or call 402-444-3400 for help getting signed up.
"I am thinking next week we may be ready to lower our age range in the community," Pour told the Douglas County Board of Health.
Pour earlier said she expected to begin vaccinating people in the next age bracket — those 64 to 50, working downward in five-year increments — by April 1.
If the department begins vaccinating people ages 60 to 64, she said, it also would begin inoculating some of those with high-risk medical conditions. Health systems are working to prioritize those conditions.
In addition to vaccinating people 65 and older, the health department also is inoculating essential workers, those employed in grocery stores, bakeries, meatpacking, gas stations, transportation and the postal service.
The county received 12,830 doses of vaccine from the state this week, up more than 600 from its usual supply. It also received 400 doses last week and 600 this week from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which had shots left over.
Community Pharmacy in Gretna is passing along 5,000 doses it received from the federal government to the Douglas and Sarpy/Cass health departments.
"What comes in goes out in the same week," Pour said. "We are not sitting on doses."
She stressed the need to stay ahead of the more-transmissible coronavirus variants now popping up in the county. "We are literally in a race with this virus," she said. Getting vaccinated will get the community across the finish line.
So far, 15.9% of the county's adult population has been vaccinated. However, vaccination is lagging in communities of color. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 80% are White, 6.7% are African-American, 4.5% are Hispanic and 2.7% are Asian. (Race and ethnicity are not identified for all of those who have been vaccinated.)
White people make up about 68% of the county's population, African-Americans 11% and Hispanics 13%, according to county data.
"So definitely we need to do more to reach into our minority populations," she said.
The Rev. Portia Cavitt, pastor of Clair Memorial United Methodist Church in North Omaha, called for providing vaccines at more sites in North Omaha. If the county can't find suitable large sites, she said, it should set up at smaller locations, at times when people are off work, and either provide transportation or take vaccines door to door.
Pour said the department initially is focused on injecting large numbers of doses. Officials looked for a large site, with adequate parking and space for people to distance while under observation for 15 minutes. They established one at Immanuel Hospital, but some residents told them it was too far. A clinic at Creighton University's Rasmussen Center has drawn more-diverse participants.
Both OneWorld Community Health Centers in South Omaha and Charles Drew Health Center in North Omaha, which has a clinic site at the Omaha Home for Boys, receive vaccine from the county. OneWorld has begun getting doses directly from the federal government, and Charles Drew will be in the next phase of that program.
But Pour said having four smaller sites, as Cavitt recommended, now may be a better plan. The next need will be nurses and pharmacists to staff them. The department is asking hospitals to do so, she said, because volunteers often can't attend on a consistent basis. The department also has contracts with two nursing agencies.
Pour also said the state has agreed, at her request, to open what would be Nebraska's first drive-through vaccination site at Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus, which currently hosts a TestNebraska site. She said she hopes it will be open on or shortly after April 1.
She also encouraged people to take the shots that are available. Many are waiting for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which the department has not received this week or last week.
The department is providing funding for education and outreach in North and South Omaha. OneWorld hosted a town hall in Spanish on Tuesday.
Both OneWorld and Creighton's Center for Promoting Health and Health Equity will be sending lay people into the community who can serve as trusted voices to provide information about vaccines to residents.
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41