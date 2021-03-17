COVID vaccinations could start next week for people under 65 in Douglas County

The county received 12,830 doses of vaccine from the state this week, up more than 600 from its usual supply. It also received 400 doses last week and 600 this week from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which had shots left over.

Community Pharmacy in Gretna is passing along 5,000 doses it received from the federal government to the Douglas and Sarpy/Cass health departments.

"What comes in goes out in the same week," Pour said. "We are not sitting on doses."

She stressed the need to stay ahead of the more-transmissible coronavirus variants now popping up in the county. "We are literally in a race with this virus," she said. Getting vaccinated will get the community across the finish line.

So far, 15.9% of the county's adult population has been vaccinated. However, vaccination is lagging in communities of color. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 80% are White, 6.7% are African-American, 4.5% are Hispanic and 2.7% are Asian. (Race and ethnicity are not identified for all of those who have been vaccinated.)

White people make up about 68% of the county's population, African-Americans 11% and Hispanics 13%, according to county data.

"So definitely we need to do more to reach into our minority populations," she said.