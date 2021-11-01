 Skip to main content
COVID vaccine shots available around Omaha this week
Nebraska marked its fourth straight week of a slow decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations last week, with the state's numbers continuing to fall from summer's plateau.

Omaha-area residents who want to get COVID-19 vaccine shots can get them this week at clinics around the city.

Youths ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

People also can get shots at other locations around the Omaha area, including at grocery stores and pharmacies.

Walk-ins are welcome, officials said, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

This week’s clinic schedule:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m.

Wednesday

Heart Ministry, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer only)

CHI Health Center drive-thru clinic, Lot D off Abbott Drive, 1-6 p.m.

Thursday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday

Skinner Magnet Center, 4303 N. 33rd St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (Moderna only)

