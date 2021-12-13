 Skip to main content
COVID vaccine shots available around Omaha this week
COVID vaccine shots available around Omaha this week

  • Updated
Nebraska continued to rank among the nation's hot spots for COVID last week, with cases and hospitalizations both rising again.

COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available this week at clinics around Omaha.

The shots are free.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

The clinic schedule starting Tuesday:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Bancroft Elementary School, 2724 Riverview Blvd., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Miller Park Elementary School, 5625 N. 28th Ave., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Moderna, Pfizer)

Element Learning Center, 7230 Florence Blvd., 3-6 p.m. (Pfizer) Note: The first 40 people who get the vaccine will receive a gift card to The Laundry Room laundry center in Florence.

Thursday

St. Pius X/St. Leo Catholic School, 6905 Blondo St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St. Note: Appointments are required on this day because of a staff in-service.

Saturday

Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (all vaccines)

Monday

Beveridge Magnet Middle School, 1616 S. 120th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

McMillan Magnet Middle School, 3802 Redick Ave., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

