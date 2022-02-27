 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID vaccine shots still available around Omaha

People still can get free COVID-19 vaccine shots at clinics around Omaha.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

MondayLewis and Clark Middle School, 6901 Burt St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

TuesdayDouglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m. (all vaccines)

WednesdayClair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Burke High School, 12200 Burke St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

FridayDouglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all vaccines)

SaturdayMount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2602 N. 24th St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Girls Inc., 2911 N. 45th St., noon to 3 p.m. (all vaccines)

East African Development Association of Nebraska, 4735 Northwest Radial, 3-5 p.m. (all vaccines)

