COVID vaccines do not contain fetal cells, but cell lines were used in some testing

The makers of the two vaccines used cells from a cell line known as HEK 293 in an early step known as confirmation testing. In that step, researchers introduce the drug or vaccine in question to the cells to make sure it doesn’t have harmful effects before it’s injected into the first human.

“You don’t want your first safety signal to be when you inject it into a live human,” Lawler said. “You want to have some confidence first that you don’t see any concerning signals from experiments and cell lines.”

But no fetal cell lines were used to manufacture the two vaccines, Lawler said. And there are no cells from the cell lines in the shots people get.

Such testing, Lawler said, has been done in such cell lines for so long that it has become a routine part of developing many drugs, vaccines and other products. They have become an industry standard, producing a predictable and reliable response.

“We know how these cells react and so we can characterize the reaction very accurately,” Lawler said.

Such cell lines have been used since the 1960s to make vaccines, including current vaccines against rubella, hepatitis A and shingles, according to Science magazine. They also have been used to make drugs for rheumatoid arthritis and cystic fibrosis.