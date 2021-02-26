COVID variant first found in United Kingdom confirmed in Douglas County

But both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now in use have been shown to be effective against the variant. A Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which a federal panel voted Friday to recommend for emergency use in the U.S., has also proven effective against B.1.1.7.

Anthone said during a press briefing Friday that positive COVID-19 specimens received at the Public Health Laboratory — up to 130 a week — are being sequenced to look for variants. The state is also working with other labs in the state with sequencing devices.

Earlier this week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services sent an advisory asking health care providers to report unusual cases of COVID-19, such as reinfections in people who have already had the virus or infections in people 14 days after they have been fully vaccinated.

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.