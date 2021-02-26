COVID variant first found in United Kingdom confirmed in Douglas County

Nebraska's first known case of a COVID-19 variant initially identified in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in Douglas County, health officials announced Friday afternoon.
The variant, known as B.1.1.7, was identified through genomic sequencing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha. The variant was detected in a sample from a woman in her 20s who lives in Douglas County.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, said health officials have suspected that new variants of the virus were circulating in Nebraska and have increased genomic sequencing efforts to quickly identify variants.
As of Thursday, 2,102 cases of the variant had been identified in 45 states and territories, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That list includes all of the states surrounding Nebraska except South Dakota.
The variant is more easily transmitted than the original strain of the coronavirus.
"This is one more good reason for people to continue to mask up, practice social distancing and get vaccinated," Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said in a statement.
But both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now in use have been shown to be effective against the variant. A Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which a federal panel voted Friday to recommend for emergency use in the U.S., has also proven effective against B.1.1.7.
Anthone said during a press briefing Friday that positive COVID-19 specimens received at the Public Health Laboratory — up to 130 a week — are being sequenced to look for variants. The state is also working with other labs in the state with sequencing devices.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services sent an advisory asking health care providers to report unusual cases of COVID-19, such as reinfections in people who have already had the virus or infections in people 14 days after they have been fully vaccinated.
