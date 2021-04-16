COVID variant that originated in South Africa found in Nebraska

A variant of COVID-19 first identified in South Africa has been found for the first time in Nebraska in a Lancaster County resident, state health officials said Friday.

The variant, known as B.1.351, has been spreading in the U.S. but has been identified less frequently than other variants, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the variant accounts for less than 1% of the sequence specimens in the U.S.

The CDC announced a week ago that another variant, the B.1.1.7 strain, which originated in the United Kingdom, is now the most common strain in the U.S. That strain is also on the increase in Nebraska. As of Thursday, 291 cases involving several different variants had been identified in the state.

Testing platforms such as TestNebraska can still identify the variants as cases of COVID-19. But genetic sequencing is required to identify the variants. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory has stepped up sequencing of positive samples, and the state recently contracted with Creighton University to sequence positive samples from CHI Health hospitals and clinics. Together, the labs are now sequencing about 200 positive specimens a week.