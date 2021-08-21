Creighton, CHI Health part of CDC study on post-COVID symptoms

Creighton University and clinical partner CHI Health are among three groups chosen by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in a study of the long-term effects of COVID-19.
While much attention has focused on long COVID, in which effects such as fatigue, shortness of breath and muscle pain can linger for months, the study will be much broader, said Dr. Maureen Tierney, chairwoman of the clinical research department in Creighton's School of Medicine.
The study will look at the full range of effects beginning two weeks after the illness or hospitalization. It could include people with long COVID, but it also would involve people who had some lingering symptoms at a first follow-up visit in a clinic but who were fully recovered by a second appointment.
"The goal is to see what is the breadth and range and length of symptoms of people who have gotten over acute COVID," said Tierney, who also is CHI Health's medical director for clinical research.
That includes getting a clearer picture of the incidence of certain symptoms and how long they last. Researchers also want to understand how the illness affects people in the long run.
"Truly understanding that impact also helps us understand even more how we should try and prevent it, now and in the future," she said.
Three partner institutions were chosen to participate in the study: Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha; the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas; and Mount Sinai Medical School and Health System in New York City.
But rather than recruiting people who have had COVID-19 to participate, the partner institutions will provide medical data on patients they have seen to the CDC, which will analyze the information. The study period will cover 14 months, from January 2020 to March 2021.
The researchers will identify people who were hospitalized or who had a diagnosed case of COVID that didn't require hospitalization but who were seen in clinics within a certain time afterward, Tierney said. All of the features that might identify patients will be removed from the data.
CDC chose partner institutions that could provide data representing different demographic groups. Creighton and CHI Health, which will draw from Omaha, Grand Island and Kearney, were chosen for their broad reach, including a metro area and smaller communities. The agency also was interested in communities with meatpacking operations. During the early days of the pandemic, cases in Nebraska were heavily concentrated in meatpacking and other food processing plants.
While a lot has been learned about the virus, she said, its long-term effects, as well as ways to detect it and its transmission patterns, are among areas where continued research is needed.
"We have gained an enormous amount of knowledge about this illness in a relatively short period of time," Tierney said. "(But) there's still a lot we don't know."
