Creighton, CHI Health part of CDC study on post-COVID symptoms

Creighton University and clinical partner CHI Health are among three groups chosen by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in a study of the long-term effects of COVID-19.

While much attention has focused on long COVID, in which effects such as fatigue, shortness of breath and muscle pain can linger for months, the study will be much broader, said Dr. Maureen Tierney, chairwoman of the clinical research department in Creighton's School of Medicine.

The study will look at the full range of effects beginning two weeks after the illness or hospitalization. It could include people with long COVID, but it also would involve people who had some lingering symptoms at a first follow-up visit in a clinic but who were fully recovered by a second appointment.

"The goal is to see what is the breadth and range and length of symptoms of people who have gotten over acute COVID," said Tierney, who also is CHI Health's medical director for clinical research.

That includes getting a clearer picture of the incidence of certain symptoms and how long they last. Researchers also want to understand how the illness affects people in the long run.