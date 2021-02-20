Creighton students gain experience helping at COVID-19 vaccine clinic

"We have approximately 260 volunteers from the Creighton University community alone, including staff, faculty and students from both the health professions and the undergraduate program," she said.

Manz said that only first doses of the vaccine were being administered Saturday but that both first and second doses will be available next week.

Third-year pharmacy students Macey Graham and Sarah Schumacher were grateful for the front-line perspective.

"This is the most hands-on experience you can get," Graham said.

Schumacher said it's uplifting to see progress in battling the pandemic.

"It's very exciting to see all these people contributing their part and fighting this virus," she said. "The more people get vaccinated, the faster we'll be able to return back to normal."

For Eleanor Shirley and Dan Cox, receiving the vaccine was like light at the end of a tunnel. The two reminisced on a similar experience — receiving the polio vaccine as children.

"We had to line up on the sidewalk, and we got a polio vaccine and a sugar cube," Shirley said.

Cox left the clinic feeling hopeful.