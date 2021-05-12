Creighton University breaks ground on $75 million health sciences center

Also attending the ceremony were Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen.

The new facility will be situated on land currently occupied by Creighton's Military Science Building and the Center for Health Policy and Ethics, which will be moved to new locations on campus.

A skywalk will connect the new center with the Criss Complex to the south near North 27th Plaza and Burt Street. The complex currently houses many of Creighton's health sciences and medical programs. The complex will get its own $10 million renovation, bringing the total cost of the project to $85 million.

The construction of the new center, expected to open in fall 2023, also will result in shifting Creighton's entire campus east of Highway 75. The university plans to sell property west of the highway now occupied by the Cardiac Center, the Boyne Building and the Bio-Information Center. The move will reduce the university's footprint by 220,000 square feet, which is expected to save more than $700,000 a year.

The project also is expected to create 1,070 jobs during construction, according to an estimate provided by the university. It will have an overall impact of $3.2 billion on the local economy during the first 10 years.