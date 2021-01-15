CrossFit gyms in Omaha area donate about 140 coats in honor of Kerrie Orozco

Suiter invited the other gyms to participate, too. They completed the workout — and collected most of the coats — on Jan. 2.

The workout called for participants to wear weighted vests while completing 10 rounds of exercises, including sprints, burpees, sit-ups and push-ups.

“We do these types of workouts anyway, and when we see something that has been written not just for somebody that has served our country and paid that price, but somebody from our own neck of the woods, it’s important for us to pay our respects,” Suiter said. “The mantra we always kind of follow is that we suffer because they can’t suffer anymore.”

Officials with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands said the coats will be distributed among the organization’s 14 local clubs.

The organization is grateful for the donation, especially after a rough year, said Emma Steeve, marketing manager with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands.

“It’s really amazing that all these gyms thought of us and of Officer Orozco,” Steeve said. “This was a small thing that turned into a larger donation that we weren’t expecting. It means a lot to our organization and to all of our club members.”

