David Burd named president, CEO of Council Bluffs' Jennie Edmundson Hospital

David Burd has been named president and CEO of Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Burd starts July 1. He will take over for Steve Baumert, who announced his retirement last month. Baumert spent 40 years in various roles at the hospital.

Burd joined Jennie Edmundson Hospital in May 2020 as senior vice president of operations.

Burd "hit the ground running" when he joined the Methodist Health System staff last year, said Steve Goeser, president and CEO of the health system.

"With his extensive experience in health care and organizational culture, we can't wait to see how he further impacts Jennie Edmundson and the system as a whole," Goeser said.

Burd has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry. He previously was chief executive officer for Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Nebraska. He served as vice president of finance for the Nebraska Hospital Association for more than a decade. He also has had roles at Bryan Health in Lincoln as well as with All American Insurance in Lincoln.