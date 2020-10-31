Deaths related to COVID-19 get additional scrutiny (and hospitals aren't profiting)

While death seems like a relatively straightforward process, even the end of life has become complicated by COVID-19.
Some people have questioned whether the deaths of coronavirus patients who also have underlying health conditions should be attributed to the virus. President Donald Trump said Friday at a campaign rally in Michigan that “our doctors get more money if somebody dies of COVID.” At a recent Wisconsin campaign rally, he made the same claim, saying doctors were attributing such deaths to COVID-19 instead of underlying conditions such as heart disease or cancer because it increases the amount of money they get, though medical authorities say that’s not the case.
In Nebraska, coronavirus-related deaths are given considerable scrutiny — even requiring proof of a positive COVID-19 test — before they’re added to the state’s tally of coronavirus mortalities, a local public health official said.
“They are reviewed significantly at more than one level before it goes in as a COVID-19-related death,” said Richard Schultz, supervisor of health data and vital statistics at the Douglas County Health Department.
His office is technically a part of the state vital statistics office. Not only does the county office follow the processes determined by the state, he said, its work is also reviewed by state officials.
“We learn what they will and won’t accept,” he said.
Public health officials don’t make the call when it comes to cause of death, he said. For a death to be reported as COVID-19, a medical attendant or certifier, typically a physician, must enter COVID-19 as either the primary or a contributing cause of death. In addition, a doctor can’t put “coronavirus” on the death certificate. If it’s not specifically listed as COVID-19, Schultz said, his office has to send it back to the certifier for clarification.
If a person dies outside a medical environment, say at home, a physician overseen by the county coroner makes the call.
In cases in which a certifier lists only COVID-19 as a cause of death, the Health Department’s epidemiology staff checks the individual’s records in the state’s health information system for underlying health conditions, Schultz said. If they find them, they report those comorbidities.
In Douglas County, 10.8% of those who have died from COVID-19 have had no other medical conditions, Schultz said.
The most common underlying condition involves neurological problems, most often Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. That’s not surprising, given that those conditions typically occur in older people. People ages 65 and older accounted for about 77% of the 637 deaths that had been reported in the state as of Friday, according to the state’s online data dashboard.
Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said it’s not unusual in deaths caused by a communicable disease such as COVID-19 or influenza for patients to have underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer.
Such conditions do make people more vulnerable to the coronavirus. But with proper medical care, people can live with and successfully manage those conditions for years.
The state also requires a positive COVID-19 test to confirm the virus as a cause of death, Schultz said. His office has had cases in which a physician has listed COVID-19 as a cause of death, but the office hasn’t reported it as such until it has obtained a record of a positive test. In some cases, the test results have been reported in another jurisdiction.
“For other things, if someone puts ‘cancer,’ we don’t necessarily go hunting for the proof,” he said. “But we want to make sure (of) what we’re presenting.”
On the other hand, COVID-19 would not be reported as a cause of death if someone who had a positive test died in a motorcycle crash — unless the virus somehow prompted a medical incident that contributed to a crash.
Dr. Harris Frankel, chief medical officer at Nebraska Medicine, said he does not think that physicians are listing COVID-19 as a cause of death unless it actually is a cause.
Death certificates are important, he said, because they serve as the final note in a person’s medical record. It’s important to correctly record all of a patient’s secondary diagnoses, such as diabetes and heart disease, because they can inform public health research.
Physician groups, meanwhile, have objected to the implication that doctors and hospitals are attributing deaths to COVID-19 that should fall under other categories.
“Let’s be clear, physicians are not inflating the number of COVID-19 patients,” the American Medical Association said on Twitter.
The AMA’s tweet mentioned a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that 299,028 more Americans had died than expected between Jan. 26 and Oct. 3. About two-thirds of those deaths were attributed to COVID-19. The authors of a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that produced similar findings noted that some of the remaining third of those deaths might involve unrecognized cases of COVID-19.
Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine’s CEO, said cases of COVID-19 are not moneymakers for hospitals. The American Hospital Association released a similar statement in September.
Hospitals are required to report all COVID-19 cases to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Those records are subject to review by the inspector general, who can audit Medicare payments.
Medicare patients, Linder said, make up roughly 75% of the COVID-19 patients seen by Nebraska Medicine. Hospitals generally lose money on Medicare patients. Because of their high needs, it probably requires about 1½ times the labor costs to care for COVID-19 patients than many other patients.
Hospitals receive a fixed amount from Medicare, based on the diagnosis with which a patient is admitted. At the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services opted to pay 20% more for patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases because of the added expense that comes with caring for such patients.
With that, Linder said, the health system breaks even on the average COVID-19 patient. But if a patient is hospitalized for a month or more, the costs exceed that extra payment.
The health system tests all patients when they’re admitted to the hospital to make sure that they’re housed in the correct part of the hospital, specifically, rooms with negative airflow. That protects other patients and hospital staff.
But if a woman comes in to have a baby, the hospital receives no extra payment if she tests positive, Linder said.
COVID-19 patients still make up a minority of patients the hospital sees, about 980 so far, compared with 32,000 or more discharges a year.
“This is not a good disease,” Linder said. “We’d like it to go away so we can get back to taking care of patients who have other health problems.”
