Deaths related to COVID-19 get additional scrutiny (and hospitals aren't profiting)

Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said it’s not unusual in deaths caused by a communicable disease such as COVID-19 or influenza for patients to have underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Such conditions do make people more vulnerable to the coronavirus. But with proper medical care, people can live with and successfully manage those conditions for years.

The state also requires a positive COVID-19 test to confirm the virus as a cause of death, Schultz said. His office has had cases in which a physician has listed COVID-19 as a cause of death, but the office hasn’t reported it as such until it has obtained a record of a positive test. In some cases, the test results have been reported in another jurisdiction.

“For other things, if someone puts ‘cancer,’ we don’t necessarily go hunting for the proof,” he said. “But we want to make sure (of) what we’re presenting.”

On the other hand, COVID-19 would not be reported as a cause of death if someone who had a positive test died in a motorcycle crash — unless the virus somehow prompted a medical incident that contributed to a crash.