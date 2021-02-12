Despite pressure from teachers, Ricketts keeps vaccine focus on those 65-plus

Now is the time, the union leaders said, for state leadership to recognize educators’ heroic work in the pandemic “by prioritizing educators, especially those above age 65 and those with co-morbidities, to be vaccinated.”

Also on Friday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky "strongly encouraged" states to prioritize vaccination of teachers and other school staff.

Still, Walensky said schools can safely reopen before that happens. She made the comments in a press briefing largely aimed at states where schools have stayed closed amid battles between parents, public officials and teachers unions.

Vaccinating teachers is "one of those layers of mitigation that we believe will help," she said, "but we believe, and the science has demonstrated, that schools can be reopened safely prior to all teachers being vaccinated."

In a statement later Friday, the Governor’s Office said Ricketts greatly appreciates the service of Nebraska teachers during the pandemic.

The Governor’s Office said some health departments are focusing more than 90% of their allotment on people 65 and older. Regardless of where they live in Nebraska, teachers 65 and older are eligible to get the vaccine now, the Governor’s Office said.