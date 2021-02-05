 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Director of National Institutes of Health to talk COVID, vaccines on 'Rural Health Matters'
0 comments

Director of National Institutes of Health to talk COVID, vaccines on 'Rural Health Matters'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Francis Collins

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, holds a model of the coronavirus in this July 2020 file photo.

 SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, will appear with University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold during the Monday afternoon RFD-TV broadcast of "Rural Health Matters."

Collins, a physician-geneticist, is the only presidentially appointed NIH director to serve more than one administration, UNMC said in a press release. He is now on his third, having been asked to continue by President Joe Biden.

"We're grateful that Dr. Collins will join us ... to talk about vaccines, variants and the latest scientific developments related to SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19," Gold said.

"Rural Health Matters" airs at 5 p.m. CT on Mondays. RFD-TV can be found on local television providers. As a public service, Monday's program can be viewed for free online or on RFD-TV's Facebook page. Typically, the online content at RFD-TV requires a subscription.

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nurse: One of the worst things is the fear in patients' eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert