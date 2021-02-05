Director of National Institutes of Health to talk COVID, vaccines on 'Rural Health Matters'

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, will appear with University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold during the Monday afternoon RFD-TV broadcast of "Rural Health Matters."

Collins, a physician-geneticist, is the only presidentially appointed NIH director to serve more than one administration, UNMC said in a press release. He is now on his third, having been asked to continue by President Joe Biden.

"We're grateful that Dr. Collins will join us ... to talk about vaccines, variants and the latest scientific developments related to SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19," Gold said.

"Rural Health Matters" airs at 5 p.m. CT on Mondays. RFD-TV can be found on local television providers. As a public service, Monday's program can be viewed for free online or on RFD-TV's Facebook page. Typically, the online content at RFD-TV requires a subscription.