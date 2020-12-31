Disparities threaten health status of non-White Nebraskans

“With more education,” Anthone said, “people have more opportunities for better health — more income/resources means more access to health care, they’re more likely to live in healthier neighborhoods and have social and psychological benefits that come with having a higher income.”

The link between education and health disparities is clear, said Dr. Sade Kosoko-Lasaki, a professor of preventive medicine and public health at Creighton University. “The less educated someone is,” she said, “the higher their chance of dying disproportionately than the general population from diseases.”

Such factors as poverty, socioeconomic status, jobs, income, the environment and crime favor “the White individual,” Kosoko-Lasaki said. “Is this the fault of the White person? No. It’s just the structure.”

Addressing the issue first requires people to acknowledge “the role of these systemic — previous and current — differences and impacts of systemic racism,” said Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, an assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Some of that shows up in the health care system itself, Marcelin said. Studies have found “individuals are provided different standards of care depending on what they look like,” she said.