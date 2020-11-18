'Do Right, Right Now' campaign calls on Nebraskans to follow COVID rules

"I have never been as frightened about the status of the health system as I am about the status of our health system right now," he said.

The state, he said, now is adding more than 100 new cases a day per 100,000 people. In Douglas County, that means there's a 43% chance that someone in a gathering of 10 people is infected with and shedding the virus. That's why health officials emphasize eliminating gatherings of more than 10 people.

None of the recommended interventions, including masks, are perfect on their own. "The key is combining all of these efforts and doing them consistently across a society," he said.

That's why doctors and scientists have been calling for such measures to be mandated. "We know that when mandates are issued ... that people's compliance goes up considerably," Lawler said.

A study by economists at Goldman Sachs also indicates that the increase in face mask compliance in the states they studied has resulted in a reduction in cases and fatalities.