Don Bacon, dealing with lingering effects of COVID, encourages people to get vaccine

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon is encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he deals with lingering respiratory effects following his own bout with COVID in November.

"I encourage everyone to get the vaccine," the Nebraska Republican said in a statement. "I got COVID in late 2020 and it was hard on my lungs. Several of my friends have died from COVID. The vaccine will save lives and heartbreak."

Bacon, who is 57, is scheduled to get the vaccine Friday. He said he had to wait three months to get the shot because he had COVID.

The 2nd District congressman was exposed around Thanksgiving, said his spokeswoman, Danielle Jensen. He developed symptoms but didn’t get tested and chose to quarantine, she said.

Bacon has been seeing a doctor to treat the lingering respiratory issues, which Jensen said are not considered serious.

His office on Dec. 1 issued a statement saying Bacon was quarantining, but did not acknowledge that he was experiencing symptoms.