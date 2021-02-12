Douglas County and Nebraska report hardly any flu cases this season

It’s possible that other wintertime bugs are less prevalent because of the COVID precautions. Vivekanandan said her children, who are 5 and 7, typically have runny noses, coughs and ear infections this time of year. But tools such as masking and good hand hygiene have helped to keep those viral infections at bay.

The low number of flu cases this season is likely to prompt conversations among public health experts on how to better tackle the influenza virus in future years.

O’Keefe said she hopes to see those discussions focus on sick leave and giving employees the ability to stay home when sick. People should stay vigilant, she said, to keep flu cases and COVID cases down.

“We’re not talking about people wearing masks for the rest of their lives. That’s just not necessary,” she said. “We really shouldn’t relax those measures until we’ve really reduced transmission and gotten a lot of people vaccinated.”

Vivekanandan said masking, social distancing and improving hand-washing could be discussions around future flu seasons. It’s possible that people who are at high risk of flu complications, like pregnant women, young children and the elderly, might be encouraged to wear masks during future flu seasons, she said.