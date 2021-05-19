Douglas County Board of Health announces lone finalist to succeed Adi Pour

Pour, who has served in her position for 18 years, will turn 70 in July.

Chris Rodgers, the health board's president, said nine people applied for the position; five candidates advanced. A nine-member search committee made up of health board and community leaders from the health and education sectors unanimously selected Huse.

Huse will be in Omaha for an interview with board members and meetings with community members over two days beginning June 2. The board of health is set to consider her appointment at a special meeting June 9. The Douglas County Board then is scheduled to consider Huse on June 15. State health officials also must give their OK.

With the pandemic, Rodgers said, the health director position has risen to the level of importance of a police chief or school superintendent.

"What 9/11 did for homeland security," he said, "the pandemic is going to do for public health."

The health board also has budgeted for the addition of a deputy health director, whom the new director will hire.