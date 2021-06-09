Douglas County Board of Health approves Wyoming official as new director

The Douglas County Board of Health voted Wednesday to appoint a Wyoming health official as the next health director for the state's most populous county.

The appointment of Lindsay Huse is pending approval by the Douglas County Board, which meets Tuesday, and the State Health Department. Huse, 42, is the state supervisor of public health nursing with the Wyoming Department of Health.

But Chris Rodgers, the health board's president, said Wednesday's vote was the key step in moving forward with the appointment, which has taken on increased importance coming in the middle of a pandemic and an ongoing vaccination effort.

The role of public health in general has been elevated by the pandemic, which thrust the Health Department and Adi Pour, its current director, into the spotlight as they have sought to curb the spread of the virus and encourage widespread vaccination. Pour, 69, will retire at the end of the month.

Rodgers said the next health director will be key in getting the county to the pandemic finish line, monitoring any threats from virus variants and addressing some of the larger equity fissures that have been revealed.

"This is one of the most important hires I've been part of," Rodgers said.