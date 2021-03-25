Douglas County could be vaccinating people 16 and older by mid-April, according to the latest timetable on the Douglas County Health Department's website.
Such timetables come with caveats. No one knows precisely how much vaccine will be allocated to states each week, although the White House said 27 million doses of one- and two-shot vaccines will be distributed next week. And no one knows exactly how many county residents will take the jabs.
But Phil Rooney, a health department spokesman, said the timeline seems realistic. The health department plans to keep inoculating vaccine-seekers in small increments in order to avoid the jammed phone lines and website crashes that have plagued rollouts in states that have taken on larger groups. That means those in their 40s may become eligible much sooner than mid-April.
"We've seen that things work better when you don't overwhelm the system," he said. "That seems to be very effective for us and what works best around the country. But we will move quickly if appointments don't fill up."
The county on Thursday began allowing residents 55 and older to begin making appointments for shots after moving Monday into the 60- to 64-year-old bracket. Rooney said he "won't be shocked" if the county begins offering inoculations to people ages 50 to 54 next week.
So far, nearly 82% of Douglas County residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine. A little more than 58% of the county's population in that age group is fully vaccinated, health officials said Thursday.
Both at the county and state level, vaccination efforts have focused on those most vulnerable to illness and death. Those risks increase with age, particularly for those older than age 65.
The state as a whole opened vaccinations to those 50 to 64 on Monday. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has said that the pace of the rollout in different parts of the state will vary by population. It has.
In Lincoln on Thursday, people 59 and older could get shots at a mass clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In Kearney, people as young as 40 can get a vaccine. In Ainsworth, anyone 30 and up can get inoculated. Beatrice and North Platte are offering the shots to anyone 18 and older.
The North Central District Health Department, based in O'Neill, announced Wednesday that people 30 and older were eligible to get vaccinated and can go to walk-in clinics that are being offered this week.
"I think we just have availability and were able to move down to the next age bracket," said Carol Doolittle, a spokeswoman for the district that encompasses Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Rock and Pierce Counties.
Some areas of the Panhandle Public Health District also are vaccinating people as young as 30.
"People will likely be surprised how quickly they are being scheduled to get their COVID vaccine now," Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, said in a Facebook post. "Communities are moving to persons aged 30 and older if they are not already at that point."
The health districts also vary by the percentage of their populations that are fully vaccinated, ranging from the Panhandle district at 14.8% to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which is based in Kearney, at 22%, according to the state's vaccination dashboard. There, shots are now available to people 40 and older.
Dr. Bob Rauner, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said rural areas of the state are able to move into younger age groups faster because they had fewer people per capita in priority groups such as health care workers and educators. They also have higher percentages of people choosing not to get vaccinated.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that 75% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated in Lancaster County, which is higher than the overall state rate of 71%. In some counties in the state, those numbers have been closer to 50%.
With high vaccine demand locally, she said, the county has been slower than some other areas to move into new phases of the vaccine program.
In Douglas County, the 40- to 49-year-old age group will be a large one, Rooney said, numbering about 66,500 residents, according to Census data.
Many people in the under-65 age groups already have been vaccinated as part of essential work groups, such as health care workers.
Rooney said health officials are encouraged, especially with the way vaccinations have gone in the 65-and-older group.
"But the task is far from over," he said.
The health department and its partners, meanwhile, are making some changes to vaccination clinic locations. All require appointments. The health department still is looking for another site in North Omaha.
On Tuesday, the health department will open a new vaccination clinic in the Stockyards Plaza at 3503 L St. It will be open by appointment on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A temporary site at Christ Community Church near 108th Street and West Dodge Road will close after a final clinic Friday. Methodist Health System is staffing a clinic on 114th Street just north of West Dodge Road. A clinic at Immanuel Medical Center soon will move to a spot in the Sorensen Park Plaza. And a testing site at Metropolitan Community College, near 30th Street and Sorensen Parkway, will go live April 1. Girls Inc. will host the first of several clinics on Saturday.
This report contains material from the Lincoln Journal Star.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
