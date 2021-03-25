Douglas County could be vaccinating people 16 and older by mid-April

With high vaccine demand locally, she said, the county has been slower than some other areas to move into new phases of the vaccine program.

In Douglas County, the 40- to 49-year-old age group will be a large one, Rooney said, numbering about 66,500 residents, according to Census data.

Many people in the under-65 age groups already have been vaccinated as part of essential work groups, such as health care workers.

Rooney said health officials are encouraged, especially with the way vaccinations have gone in the 65-and-older group.

"But the task is far from over," he said.

The health department and its partners, meanwhile, are making some changes to vaccination clinic locations. All require appointments. The health department still is looking for another site in North Omaha.

On Tuesday, the health department will open a new vaccination clinic in the Stockyards Plaza at 3503 L St. It will be open by appointment on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.