Douglas County COVID-19 vaccine appointment sign-up launches for those 80 and older

The Douglas County Health Department activated its COVID-19 vaccination registration website Friday morning, allowing Douglas County residents 80 and older to make appointments to get their shots.
The first vaccination clinics will open next week for those born in 1941 or earlier. The clinics will be held at four locations across the county. The health department is coordinating the sites in partnership with Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health, Creighton University and Methodist Health System.
Those seeking to make an appointment should visit the registration site at https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/109-covid-19/808-covid-19-community-vaccination-clinics
The locations and times for the clinics:
Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Tuesday.
Immanuel Medical Center, 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, in the rear of the hospital, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Wednesday.
The Nebraska Medicine Testing and Vaccination Clinic, 144th Street and Millard Avenue, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays beginning Thursday.
Creighton University's Rasmussen Center, 702 N. 17th St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays beginning Feb. 6.
Those who previously signed up through the health department's notification system should have received a call or email from the health department letting them know that vaccine is available. Anyone who did not receive an email can find the same information on the health department's website.
County residents 80 and older who do not have computer access can call the health department's information line at 402-444-3400 to make an appointment.
Those seeking shots must have an appointment. No drop-ins will be allowed.
The health department also is providing vaccine on a limited basis to OneWorld Community Health Center, Charles Drew Health Center in North Omaha and the Ponca Tribe's Fred LeRoy Health and Wellness Center in South Omaha. Patients and community members who fit the proper age category should call those centers for appointments.
In addition, Kohll's Rx will provide vaccination to independent living and retirement communities. A Nebraska Methodist College van will serve vulnerable populations. The health department also will test a vaccination program with two Hy-Vee pharmacies. Details will be available soon.