Douglas County COVID-19 vaccine appointment sign-up launches for those 80 and older

Creighton University's Rasmussen Center, 702 N. 17th St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays beginning Feb. 6.

Those who previously signed up through the health department's notification system should have received a call or email from the health department letting them know that vaccine is available. Anyone who did not receive an email can find the same information on the health department's website.

County residents 80 and older who do not have computer access can call the health department's information line at 402-444-3400 to make an appointment.

Those seeking shots must have an appointment. No drop-ins will be allowed.

The health department also is providing vaccine on a limited basis to OneWorld Community Health Center, Charles Drew Health Center in North Omaha and the Ponca Tribe's Fred LeRoy Health and Wellness Center in South Omaha. Patients and community members who fit the proper age category should call those centers for appointments.

In addition, Kohll's Rx will provide vaccination to independent living and retirement communities. A Nebraska Methodist College van will serve vulnerable populations. The health department also will test a vaccination program with two Hy-Vee pharmacies. Details will be available soon.