Douglas County COVID vaccine appointment sign-up launches for those 80 and older

In addition, Kohll’s Rx will provide vaccine shots to people in independent living and retirement communities. A Nebraska Methodist College van will serve vulnerable populations. The Health Department also will test a vaccination program with two Hy-Vee pharmacies.

Andrea Skolkin, OneWorld’s CEO, said it’s critical that everyone gets the vaccine. But she stressed it’s important that the health centers in North Omaha and South Omaha get their own allotments because they are serving communities of color hard hit by the virus.

The virus’s impacts in those communities have come because many residents often cannot work from home and live in multigenerational households where they risk spreading the virus to vulnerable elders if they become ill.

Skolkin said she thinks OneWorld’s South Omaha clinic will be allotted 200 doses next week and more later. The health center also has clinics in Bellevue and Plattsmouth. Those clinics will receive separate allotments through the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The health centers already have begun contacting patients in the 80-and-over group to get them scheduled, Skolkin said.

David Kohll of Kohll’s Rx said he already has been working with local health departments to vaccinate people with developmental disabilities.