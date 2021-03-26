 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas County Health Department calls for vaccinations among child care workers
0 comments

Douglas County Health Department calls for vaccinations among child care workers

{{featured_button_text}}

The Douglas County Health Department is strongly encouraging anyone who works in child care to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The push for vaccinations comes after a recent outbreak at an Omaha child care center that is linked to more than 100 cases of COVID, many caused by the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the United Kingdom variant.

Rosewood Academy Childcare & Preschool at 5225 N. 158th Ave. was closed March 17 by the health department after reporting more than 60 possible cases.

Rosewood owner Kelli Hansen said in a statement March 19 that the day care has "been vigilant in following recommended guidelines and requirements of the Douglas County Health Department and other public health experts."

The facility was to remain closed for at least 10 days, possibly reopening March 29 after evaluation from the health department.

The variant is cause for concern because it spreads more easily than other strains of COVID-19, potentially resulting in more cases, health officials say. Children also seem more susceptible to becoming ill from this variant, which is among several that have been identified in Douglas County, the health department said.

Adi Pour, Douglas County's health director, said it's "crucial that child care providers get vaccinated.”

Child care providers are eligible for the vaccine and can make an appointment online at www.douglascountyhealth.com.

Anyone needing assistance can call the health department's information line at 402-444-3400.

Nebraskans lost to COVID-19

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert