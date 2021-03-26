Douglas County Health Department calls for vaccinations among child care workers

The Douglas County Health Department is strongly encouraging anyone who works in child care to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The push for vaccinations comes after a recent outbreak at an Omaha child care center that is linked to more than 100 cases of COVID, many caused by the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the United Kingdom variant.
Rosewood Academy Childcare & Preschool at 5225 N. 158th Ave. was closed March 17 by the health department after reporting more than 60 possible cases.
Rosewood owner Kelli Hansen said in a statement March 19 that the day care has "been vigilant in following recommended guidelines and requirements of the Douglas County Health Department and other public health experts."
The facility was to remain closed for at least 10 days, possibly reopening March 29 after evaluation from the health department.
The variant is cause for concern because it spreads more easily than other strains of COVID-19, potentially resulting in more cases, health officials say. Children also seem more susceptible to becoming ill from this variant, which is among several that have been identified in Douglas County, the health department said.
Adi Pour, Douglas County's health director, said it's "crucial that child care providers get vaccinated.”
Child care providers are eligible for the vaccine and can make an appointment online at www.douglascountyhealth.com.
Anyone needing assistance can call the health department's information line at 402-444-3400.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
