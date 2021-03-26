Douglas County Health Department calls for vaccinations among child care workers

The Douglas County Health Department is strongly encouraging anyone who works in child care to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The push for vaccinations comes after a recent outbreak at an Omaha child care center that is linked to more than 100 cases of COVID, many caused by the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the United Kingdom variant.

Rosewood Academy Childcare & Preschool at 5225 N. 158th Ave. was closed March 17 by the health department after reporting more than 60 possible cases.

Rosewood owner Kelli Hansen said in a statement March 19 that the day care has "been vigilant in following recommended guidelines and requirements of the Douglas County Health Department and other public health experts."

The facility was to remain closed for at least 10 days, possibly reopening March 29 after evaluation from the health department.

The variant is cause for concern because it spreads more easily than other strains of COVID-19, potentially resulting in more cases, health officials say. Children also seem more susceptible to becoming ill from this variant, which is among several that have been identified in Douglas County, the health department said.