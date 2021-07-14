Douglas County Health Department encourages parents to get kids vaccinated now

Parents, let's do the math.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for youths 12 and older, are to be given at least 21 days apart. It takes 14 days after the second shot for the immune system to hit full stride and for people to be considered fully vaccinated.

That works out to a minimum of 35 days. Thirty-five days from Wednesday falls on Aug. 18, the day schools in the Omaha Public Schools district fully open for the fall session. Schools in the Millard Public Schools district start classes Aug. 11, and the Papillion-La Vista Public Schools start Aug. 12.

The midsummer wakeup call means parents who want their 12-and-older students vaccinated by the start of school, or shortly thereafter, need to move quickly.

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging parents to consider the shots for their teens. Several pop-up clinics are scheduled this week at Boys & Girls Club locations in the metro area. A complete schedule is on the health department's website, www.douglascountyhealth.com