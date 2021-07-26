 Skip to main content
Douglas County Health Department to hold pop-up vaccine clinics at schools
Douglas County Health Department to hold pop-up vaccine clinics at schools

Check out how Nebraska compares with other states on COVID vaccinations of youths age 12-17.

Students and families looking for a place to get a COVID-19 vaccine before school starts can head to a nearby school thanks to pop-up vaccination clinics set up by the Douglas County Health Department.

The Health Department is hosting the vaccination clinics for eligible students and families. The clinics will take place in tents outside the schools. No registration or appointments are required. 

Students under 18 will need parental consent and a guardian present to get the vaccine.

The directors of the Douglas County Health Department, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and the Three Rivers Public Health Department told school district leaders in a letter that they continue to recommend that districts "implement as many non-pharmaceutical interventions (i.e. cleaning and disinfecting) as feasible to limit possible spread of illness."

The letter laid out what to expect after a COVID-19 exposure in a school. Fully vaccinated, masked students and staff who have been infected in the past 90 days and are asymptomatic will be asked to monitor for signs and symptoms. 

Students and staff who are unvaccinated, unmasked or have not been infected in the past 90 days will be given "targeted public health recommendations" based on the situation. 

The dates and times of upcoming pop-up clinics:

Tuesday

George Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St., 12:30-6 p.m.

Thursday

  • Andersen Middle School, 15404 Adams St., 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
  • South High School, 4519 S. 24th St., noon to 7 p.m.
  • Bryan Middle School, 8210 S. 42nd St., noon to 6 p.m.
  • Butler-Gast YMCA, 3501 Ames Ave., 2-5 p.m. 

Friday

  • Andersen Middle School, 8-11 a.m.
  • Bryan Middle School, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • South High School, noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday

South High School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Burke High School, 12200 Burke Blvd., noon to 8 p.m.

Aug. 3

  • Burke High School, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Central High School, 124 N. 20th St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Northwest High School, 8204 Crown Point Ave., 1-7 p.m.

Aug. 4

  • Benson High School, 5120 Maple St., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Central High School, noon to 7 p.m.
  • Northwest High School, 1-7 p.m.

Aug. 5

  • Central High School, noon to 3 p.m.
  • Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 2-8 p.m.
  • North High School, 4410 N. 36th St., noon to 6 p.m.

Aug. 6

North High School, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 7

Bryan High School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 10

  • Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School, 14101 Larimore Ave., 3-7 p.m.
  • Lewis and Clark Middle School, 6901 Burt St., 3-6:30 p.m.
  • Beveridge Magnet Middle School, 1616 S. 120th St., 4-7:30 p.m.
  • Norris Middle School, 2235 S. 46th St., 2-8 p.m.

Aug. 11

  • Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School, 3-7 p.m.
  • Davis Middle School, 8050 N. 129th Ave., 3:30-7 p.m.
  • Lewis and Clark Middle School, 3-6:30 p.m.
  • King Science and Technology Magnet Center, 3720 Florence Blvd., 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Monroe Middle School, 5105 Bedford Ave., 3-7 p.m.
  • Norris Middle School, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, 6143 Whitmore St., noon to 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 12

  • Davis Middle School, 3:30-7 p.m.
  • McMillan Magnet Center, 3802 Redick Ave., 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Morton Magnet Middle School, 4606 Terrace Drive, 5-7 p.m.
  • Marrs Middle School, 5619 S. 19th St., 5-7 p.m.
  • JP Lord School, 4444 Marinda St., 5-6:30 p.m.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

