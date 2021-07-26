Douglas County Health Department to hold pop-up vaccine clinics at schools

Students and families looking for a place to get a COVID-19 vaccine before school starts can head to a nearby school thanks to pop-up vaccination clinics set up by the Douglas County Health Department.

The Health Department is hosting the vaccination clinics for eligible students and families. The clinics will take place in tents outside the schools. No registration or appointments are required.

Students under 18 will need parental consent and a guardian present to get the vaccine.

The directors of the Douglas County Health Department, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and the Three Rivers Public Health Department told school district leaders in a letter that they continue to recommend that districts "implement as many non-pharmaceutical interventions (i.e. cleaning and disinfecting) as feasible to limit possible spread of illness."

The letter laid out what to expect after a COVID-19 exposure in a school. Fully vaccinated, masked students and staff who have been infected in the past 90 days and are asymptomatic will be asked to monitor for signs and symptoms.

Students and staff who are unvaccinated, unmasked or have not been infected in the past 90 days will be given "targeted public health recommendations" based on the situation.