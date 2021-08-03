Douglas County health director recommends masks in all schools

Huse said she has deep concerns about the trends in cases, especially among children.

"This is not the sort of situation where waiting to see what happens is a great idea, if we want to keep kids in school and learning, and keep parents at work and keep society moving in the way that we have wanted to keep it going in this pandemic," Huse said.

Health Department officials had a meeting Monday with school superintendents and local health care systems, including Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

"I heard a lot of concern from Children's regarding the fact that other states have pediatric units that are full with COVID kids, and they're very nervous about something similar happening at Children's, and I hold that (concern)," she said. "I use an analogy that Nebraskans will appreciate: We're under a wall cloud, and the funnel cloud is forming. This is something that's coming, and we have the tools to stop this, or to slow it, to get ahead of it, and not wait for it to happen before we decide it's a problem and address it."

The tools she was referring to are primarily vaccinations and wearing masks.