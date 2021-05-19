Douglas County health director says local COVID situation improving

Unlike during past months where she has felt discouraged or depressed, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said Wednesday that she was happy to report that the community's COVID situation is improving.
"Today is honestly a good week for me," she told the Douglas County Board of Health.
Pour said she's not alone in marking progress. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday moved its pandemic risk dial to green, the lowest setting.
Pour said Douglas County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 6.4 per 100,000 residents, the lowest since April 28, 2020.
"We looked at this number very closely, and we always said it needs to be below 10," she said.
The county recorded 320 new cases last week, down 38% from the week before. Testing also was down during that time frame, but only by 12.9%. So, too, was the positivity rate, which now is at 4.1%, a 1.7% decrease from the week before.
"We have never been as low as that," Pour said.
In addition, she said, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the metro area has been below 60 for four days in a row.
At the same time, more than half a million doses — a total of 553,611 — of vaccine have been administered in Douglas County.
Some 61.5% of residents 16 and older have gotten at least one dose, and 54.6% of that group is fully vaccinated.
In addition, 47.8% of the county's total population — a number that includes children — has gotten one dose, and 42% are fully vaccinated.
Pour said her department is only the second local health district in the state, along with Lancaster County, to have more than 50% of its 16-and-older population fully vaccinated.
"This is kudos to our community," she said.
Pour acknowledged that the pace of vaccination has slowed a little in the county. Health officials continue to look for ways to reach residents. "Every barrier that does exist," she said, "we need to take it down."
