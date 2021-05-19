Douglas County health director says local COVID situation improving

Unlike during past months where she has felt discouraged or depressed, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said Wednesday that she was happy to report that the community's COVID situation is improving.

"Today is honestly a good week for me," she told the Douglas County Board of Health.

Pour said she's not alone in marking progress. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday moved its pandemic risk dial to green, the lowest setting.

Pour said Douglas County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 6.4 per 100,000 residents, the lowest since April 28, 2020.

"We looked at this number very closely, and we always said it needs to be below 10," she said.

The county recorded 320 new cases last week, down 38% from the week before. Testing also was down during that time frame, but only by 12.9%. So, too, was the positivity rate, which now is at 4.1%, a 1.7% decrease from the week before.

"We have never been as low as that," Pour said.

In addition, she said, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the metro area has been below 60 for four days in a row.