Douglas County health director says teacher vaccinations to begin next week

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour announced Wednesday that the health department will begin vaccinating educators in the county next week.

Pour said the department will continue to devote 90% of the doses the county receives to vaccinating seniors. The educator doses will come from the 10% that health departments are authorized to put toward vaccinating essential worker groups laid out in the state's priority system.

The county, she said, has largely completed vaccinations for the employee groups listed ahead of educators, including police officers and firefighters, utility workers, homeless shelter staff and corrections workers, although it is still catching up with some stragglers.

"Now we are at a time we can start" to vaccinate educators, she said.

Because the doses available for educators will be limited at first, Pour said, school superintendents will work with their human resources departments to prioritize educators based on age and underlying health conditions and give those lists to the health department.

The department will vaccinate educators according to the percentage of students enrolled in the district. For instance, she said, if the Omaha Public Schools enrolls 50% of students, 50% of the doses allocated for teachers would be used for OPS teachers.

