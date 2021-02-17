 Skip to main content
Douglas County health director says teacher vaccinations to begin next week
Douglas County health director says teacher vaccinations to begin next week

20200323_new_pour_zl3 (copy) (copy)

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour announced Wednesday that the health department will begin vaccinating educators in the county next week.

Pour said the department will continue to devote 90% of the doses the county receives to vaccinating seniors. The educator doses will come from the 10% that health departments are authorized to put toward vaccinating essential worker groups laid out in the state's priority system. 

The county, she said, has largely completed vaccinations for the employee groups listed ahead of educators, including police officers and firefighters, utility workers, homeless shelter staff and corrections workers, although it is still catching up with some stragglers.

"Now we are at a time we can start" to vaccinate educators, she said.

Because the doses available for educators will be limited at first, Pour said, school superintendents will work with their human resources departments to prioritize educators based on age and underlying health conditions and give those lists to the health department.

The department will vaccinate educators according to the percentage of students enrolled in the district. For instance, she said, if the Omaha Public Schools enrolls 50% of students, 50% of the doses allocated for teachers would be used for OPS teachers.

In the beginning, the health department will focus on K-12 educators, rather than those in higher education, Pour said. That's because the American Academy of Pediatrics has emphasized the importance of in-person learning for school-age children.

Pour also stressed that the health department has been committed to working with educators since last March to support re-opening schools if districts chose to do so and to tracking cases and monitoring quarantines when cases were reported among students and educators.

Four Omaha-area school and city officials have joined teachers unions in pushing to ensure school employees get a share of vaccines. 

Pour said she does not like the fact that the issue has become political. "I make this decision not on political input," she said.

