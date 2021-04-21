Douglas County health officials chart new strategies for vaccinating Omaha-area residents

"We really want to focus on making it really easy for these kids," Kernen said.

Isabella Persky, a 17-year-old Westside senior, got her first shot at her high school and will get the second Saturday. Most of her friends have gotten shots, too.

They weren't necessarily concerned about getting the virus, she said, but they don't want to spread it and they hope to get back to doing more normal things. That includes having a more typical freshman year of college next year, with all in-person classes.

"I wanted to get vaccinated ... if it's what will help us get back to normal sooner," she said.

The health department plans to partner with Children's Hospital & Medical Center to offer a clinic at the NorthStar center, near 48th and Sahler Streets, and take mobile clinics to libraries, beauty salons and barber shops, community centers and school parking lots.

In addition, CHI Health soon will pilot providing vaccines at its primary care clinics, Kernen said. Methodist Health System and Nebraska Medicine are in the planning phase for such delivery.