Douglas County holds clinic at North Omaha church in effort to vaccinate Black residents

“We’re making a real concerted effort to get those numbers up,” he said. “One way to do that is to make it easier for people to get vaccinated by bringing it to the community where people know and trust the individuals involved.”

Overall, 53.6% of county residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Maxwell said the high level of trust that Morning Star has earned among its congregation convinced at least one woman to get her first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine Saturday.

“She was adamant that she had no intentions of getting the vaccine. But once she saw that it was going to be given at her home church, she said she had already made up her mind that she was going to get the vaccine,” Maxwell said. “That’s the level of trust we want to be able to provide.”

Morning Star also experienced a level of good fortune Wednesday when the federal government lowered the minimum age to receive the Pfizer vaccine to 12.

Maxwell was pleased at the high level of interest the church generated for the event. She said that within the first hour, 42 people from diverse backgrounds came for the shots administered by health care personnel and the Nebraska Army National Guard.