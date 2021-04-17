Douglas County increases opportunities for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

The Douglas County Health Department will expand COVID-19 vaccination opportunities by increasing walk-in vaccinations starting Sunday.

A testing and vaccine center operated by Nebraska Medicine will be open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Health Department. The clinic, which will administer the Pfizer vaccine, is inside the old Super Saver at 5710 S. 144th St.

Also on Sunday, Girls Inc. will host a clinic at its North Omaha location at 2811 N. 45th St. from 2 to 6 p.m. The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, according to the Health Department.

Appointments are available to receive a vaccine next week at multiple locations. Appointments can be made at douglascountyhealth.com.

