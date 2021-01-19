Douglas County launches vaccine notification site for those 65-plus

The Douglas County Health Department has launched an online system to notify people 65 and older when vaccines for COVID-19 become available for them.
Health department officials stressed that signing up only confirms that a resident will be notified when the vaccine is available. It does not sign people up for vaccination appointments.
This is how it works: Those 65 and older who want to be added to a list to be contacted about vaccine availability can go to the health department's website: https://www.douglascountyhealth.com and look for a button that says "COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up List." About 1,900 people signed up over the weekend. They do not need to sign up again.
Once the vaccine is available, the health department will email those 65 and older who have signed up for notification, alerting them that they can make an appointment to get vaccinated. The email will include a link to the site that will allow them to choose from available times and locations.
Health department officials also are working to accommodate people with limited computer access. Those 65 and older can ask others to sign them up using the 65-plus registrant's information but the helper's email address.
Before beginning to vaccinate seniors, the health department and local health systems first will finish vaccinating health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. They expect to complete that phase by the end of January.
Then they will move on to the next phase of vaccination, beginning with those 65 and older. That group will be given priority registration before others in that phase, such as those at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and critical industry workers who can't work remotely.
