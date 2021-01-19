Douglas County launches vaccine notification site; Lincoln to use Pinnacle Arena

As a uniform state website remained under development, the Douglas County Health Department launched an online system to notify people 65 and older when vaccines for COVID-19 become available for them.

Officials stressed that signing up only confirms that a resident will be notified when the vaccine is available. It does not sign up people for vaccination appointments.

This is how it works: Those 65 and older who want to be added to a list to be contacted about vaccine availability can go to the health department's website, douglascountyhealth.com, and look for a button that says "COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up List." About 1,900 people signed up during a soft launch over the weekend. They do not need to sign up again.

Once the vaccine is available, the health department will email those 65 and older who have signed up for notification, alerting them that they can make an appointment to get vaccinated. The email will include a link to the site that will allow them to choose from available times and locations.

Health department officials are working to accommodate people with limited computer access. People can ask others to sign them up using the 65-plus registrant's information but the helper's email address.