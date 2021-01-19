Douglas County launches vaccine notification site; Lincoln to use Pinnacle Bank Arena

The ramp-up for Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccination plan continued Tuesday as Douglas County went live with an interim registration website, and Lancaster County prepared to put the state’s second-largest arena into service.
Full details about the approaching vaccination efforts remained closely held by the State of Nebraska, local public health officials and health systems.
As Omaha and Lincoln finish vaccinating health care workers, parts of western Nebraska already have started vaccinating the elderly.
Angie Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday that officials would be finalizing a list Tuesday of where vaccines will be available in the next priority phase. Ling spoke during an interview with News Channel Nebraska.
The department did not respond to a request for more information from The World-Herald.
Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health, Nebraska’s largest health system, said CHI Health is talking every day with state and local health officials about vaccine distribution plans.
Said Ward, “We’re all anxious to get to the phase 1b” — the next vaccination priority that includes seniors 65 and older, people with certain serious medical conditions and certain front-line workers.
As a uniform state website remained under development, the Douglas County Health Department launched an online system to notify people 65 and older when vaccines for COVID-19 become available for them.
Officials stressed that signing up only confirms that a resident will be notified when the vaccine is available. It does not sign up people for vaccination appointments.
This is how it works: Those 65 and older who want to be added to a list to be contacted about vaccine availability can go to the health department’s website, douglascountyhealth.com, and look for a button that says “COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up List.” About 1,900 people signed up during a soft launch over the weekend. They do not need to sign up again.
Once the vaccine is available, the health department will email those 65 and older who have signed up for notification, alerting them that they can make an appointment to get vaccinated. The email will include a link to the site that will allow them to choose from available times and locations.
Health department officials are working to accommodate people with limited computer access. People can ask others to sign them up using the 65-plus registrant’s information but the helper’s email address.
People who don’t have computer access also can sign up for notifications via the health department’s COVID-19 information line, 402-444-3400.
State officials previously indicated the state website could be available by Jan. 28 or 29, but have offered no details about the site itself.
Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County department, said officials don’t yet know how the state website will operate. The health department will contact people to let them know which site to use for its clinics.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said it will use the Pinnacle Bank Arena for a mass vaccination site in the future.
Friday, a clinic is scheduled at the Lincoln arena for health care workers to receive the vaccination. But officials stressed that clinic is not for the general public.
Health Director Pat Lopez said she’s encouraged by the enthusiasm people have for the vaccine. But she asked people to be patient — she estimated Lancaster County still needs 6,000 doses to finish vaccinating its priority 1a groups. Priority 1a includes health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
“Demand is far outpacing supply locally, statewide and nationwide,” she said.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County department will launch its own online registration form at 8 a.m. Wednesday, available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Once the state’s site is available, the Lancaster County site will integrate with it, the department said.
CHI Health is preparing to start vaccinating its patients in the coming weeks.
CHI Health leaders said it will have three vaccination sites at CHI hospitals in the Omaha area, but they declined to specify Tuesday where those would be.
One will be in the CHI Health Mercy hospital “area” in Council Bluffs, said Julie Gernetzke, a division vice president with CHI Health. Two will be elsewhere in the Omaha metro.
Asked whether one would be in Sarpy County, where CHI operates Midlands Hospital, Gertetzke said Sarpy County is “really important” and has “been a consideration.”
But Ward said it will be a few more weeks before CHI Health starts vaccinating more broadly into its communities. Any plans are predicated on how much vaccine the health system receives, he said.
“We are ready to administer as much vaccine as we can possibly get,” he said.
Nebraska Medicine said it is working closely with local health departments on COVID-19 vaccination plans, but the departments will make the final decisions on how vaccinations will be given locally.
Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41