Douglas County on 'the wrong path' with COVID-19 as cases climb, winter approaches, Adi Pour says

What’s worrying Adi Pour these days is the approaching winter, with the cold and dark that will drive more Douglas County residents indoors, and the number of COVID-19 patients in the metropolitan area’s hospitals.
“We’re going (down) the wrong path,” Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said Wednesday. “We’re going straight up. We had more hospitalizations (with COVID-19 Tuesday) than we’ve ever had in this pandemic.”
Pour’s comments came after she briefed the Douglas County Board of Health on the latest coronavirus numbers.
On Tuesday, some 86% of regular beds in the metropolitan area’s hospitals were occupied, as were 81% of intensive care beds. That’s not that unusual, she said. Hospitals prefer to be full.
But among those patients were 179 with COVID-19, 59 of whom were in intensive care. Twenty-nine more were awaiting test results. That surpasses the spring peak of 170 COVID-19 patients in metro hospitals on May 27, according to the county’s data dashboard. And the current count is up nearly 30% from the week before.
“I think the message is, every fifth ICU bed is occupied by a (COVID-19) patient, and every 10th general hospital bed is occupied by a (COVID-19) patient,” Pour said.
Douglas County’s increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations mirrors that of the state, which had a new peak of 380 patients hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday.
New health measures announced last week by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts require hospitals to have 10% of hospital and ICU beds available for coronavirus patients in order to continue elective procedures.
Another concern, Pour said, is that state health officials are seeing that it is taking less time for infected people to become ill enough to require hospitalization. The lag used to be four to five weeks; now it’s closer to two weeks.
The county’s new case counts also have echoed those statewide. Both the state and Douglas County last week posted their third straight record week for new coronavirus cases.
Pour said Douglas County has added 5,000 new cases within the past three weeks. That includes 1,817 new cases last week, which was up 600 from the week before. It also includes two days last weekend with more than 300 new cases each.
“I thought I never would see that,” Pour said. “That’s really quite disappointing and remarkable.”
Last week’s positive test rate — 15.4% — also was well above that of previous weeks. While the county had a higher positivity rate in May, that higher rate occurred when only ill people were being tested. The good news is that more than 10,000 residents were tested last week, the second-highest number for the pandemic. That means people are going to get tested when they believe they’ve been exposed or have symptoms, she said.
In total, about 33% of Douglas County residents have been tested for the virus, Pour said, with 3.6% testing positive.
“That’s a long way away from herd immunity,” Pour said.
Herd immunity typically is thought to occur when 50% or more of a population either has been infected with a virus or been vaccinated against it.
Pour said school and health officials are prepared for the possibility of more cases now that the Omaha Public Schools is back in session, albeit on a 3-2 schedule.
“We are prepared and we are looking at the data regularly and seeing whether we have to make adjustments,” she said.
Over the past two weeks, she said, the county has tallied 141 cases in schools, with 83 among staff and 58 in students. In addition, 327 people were quarantined and 668 were monitoring themselves for symptoms.
From the data available, Pour said, 1.6% of the school cases are the result of in-school transmission. That’s very few, she said.
“Because we have high case counts in the community, that’s what’s coming in,” she said. “That’s where individuals are getting infected.”
However, some health officials suspect more transmission may be occurring in schools than is being detected.
Justin Frederick, supervisor of communicable disease disease epidemiology at the Douglas County Health Department, said it’s hard to say whether more such transmission is occurring because no one is performing mass testing of students and staff.
About 25% of people interviewed in school-related cases have been in school or sports during the time they are potentially infectious, he said. However, health officials don’t know whether those exposures have resulted in additional cases.
He has seen several examples of cases among members of sports teams. But in those cases, it appears activities outside school may have contributed to transmission.
Frederick said it’s important for residents to stay vigilant and continue to take precautions against viral spread, particularly heading into the winter and with cases counts as high as they are.
But he acknowledged that it isn’t easy.
”Pandemic fatigue is a real thing,” he said. “People are really burned out when it comes to COVID-19.”
