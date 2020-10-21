Douglas County on 'the wrong path' with COVID-19 as cases climb, winter approaches, Adi Pour says

Last week’s positive test rate — 15.4% — also was well above that of previous weeks. While the county had a higher positivity rate in May, that higher rate occurred when only ill people were being tested. The good news is that more than 10,000 residents were tested last week, the second-highest number for the pandemic. That means people are going to get tested when they believe they’ve been exposed or have symptoms, she said.

In total, about 33% of Douglas County residents have been tested for the virus, Pour said, with 3.6% testing positive.

“That’s a long way away from herd immunity,” Pour said.

Herd immunity typically is thought to occur when 50% or more of a population either has been infected with a virus or been vaccinated against it.

Pour said school and health officials are prepared for the possibility of more cases now that the Omaha Public Schools is back in session, albeit on a 3-2 schedule.

“We are prepared and we are looking at the data regularly and seeing whether we have to make adjustments,” she said.