The Douglas County Health Department has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone who will be at least 50 sometime this year. In other words, anyone born in 1971 or earlier can sign up for a shot.

People can register at douglascountyhealth.com starting Monday. The site will be updated to accept that age bracket by 9 a.m.

If you need help, call the Health Department information line at 402-444-3400.

The countries producing the most vaccines, and more trends in this week's data

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.