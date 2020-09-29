Douglas County records first case of West Nile virus this year

A Douglas County woman has been hospitalized after contracting the West Nile virus.

The woman, who is in her 20s, had West Nile meningitis, the more severe form of the disease, according to the Douglas County Health Department. She has since been released from the hospital.

The woman was the county’s first human case of West Nile virus this year. The first positive mosquito sample in Douglas County was confirmed in early September.

Cases of the virus tend to increase in late summer and early fall. In mid-September, state health officials confirmed that a man who lives in the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s jurisdiction was the state’s first human case of the virus. The man, who is between 26 and 50 years old, was not hospitalized. The health department covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reported one human case of the virus.