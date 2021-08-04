Douglas County reports first mosquito pool positive for West Nile

Douglas County has reported the year's first mosquito pool positive for West Nile virus, health officials said Wednesday.

A West Nile-positive mosquito was among those collected in a light trap July 6 at Heron Haven near 120th Street and West Maple Road as part of surveillance efforts by the Douglas County Health Department. The department received the test results late Tuesday.

Lindsay Huse, the health department's director, said the find was not unexpected.

“Only time will tell how many human cases we have this year, or if we even have any,” she said in a statement.

The first human case of West Nile was reported about a week ago in the area served by the Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department, which includes Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties. The person who tested positive for the illness was not hospitalized.

Previously, four other positive mosquito pools have been reported in Scotts Bluff and Dodge Counties, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Last year, 15 human cases of the mosquito-borne illness were reported in the state. Of those cases, 10 people were hospitalized and one died. The first West Nile case of 2020 was reported in September.