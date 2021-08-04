Douglas County reports first mosquito pool positive for West Nile

Douglas County has reported the year's first mosquito pool positive for West Nile virus, health officials said Wednesday.
A West Nile-positive mosquito was among those collected in a light trap July 6 at Heron Haven near 120th Street and West Maple Road as part of surveillance efforts by the Douglas County Health Department. The department received the test results late Tuesday.
Lindsay Huse, the health department's director, said the find was not unexpected.
“Only time will tell how many human cases we have this year, or if we even have any,” she said in a statement.
The first human case of West Nile was reported about a week ago in the area served by the Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department, which includes Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties. The person who tested positive for the illness was not hospitalized.
Previously, four other positive mosquito pools have been reported in Scotts Bluff and Dodge Counties, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Last year, 15 human cases of the mosquito-borne illness were reported in the state. Of those cases, 10 people were hospitalized and one died. The first West Nile case of 2020 was reported in September.
Douglas County health officials will continue to trap mosquitoes every other week until the end of September. The department also will use larvicide in potential breeding sites or stagnant waterways to reduce mosquito populations.
A mosquito surveillance map is available at https://dogis.org/mosquito_surveillance/
West Nile virus has been detected in Nebraska every year since 2002, with more than 4,000 cases and 86 deaths reported, according to state health officials.
Since the virus's arrival, the number of human West Nile cases in Douglas County has ranged from 71 in 2018 to 3 cases in 2009 and 2015.
Most people who are infected by a mosquito will have no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms. However, people age 50 and older and those with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.
