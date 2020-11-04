Douglas County reports new case of COVID-19-related syndrome in kids

Douglas County has confirmed its third case in a child of a rare inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday.

The child, who is under 10 years old, is being treated at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha after being admitted Nov. 1.

The case appears to bring to four the state's count of children who have contracted the condition, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

The child, a Douglas County resident, had been exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. The child tested positive for antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19. The child has no underlying health conditions.

While MIS-C can be deadly, it can be treated, and most children diagnosed with the condition have recovered with medical care.

Symptoms of the condition may include a rash, fever, fatigue, neck pain, bloodshot eyes, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. The condition can lead to inflammation of different organs of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal tract.

The exact cause of MIS-C has not been confirmed, but many children diagnosed with it have had COVID-19 or been around someone with the illness.