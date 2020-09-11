Douglas County reports year's first West Nile virus in mosquito sampling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West Nile virus has been confirmed for the first time this year in a sample of mosquitoes collected in Douglas County, health officials said Friday.

The sample was collected from Seymour Smith Park near 68th and Harrison Streets. Otherwise, the mosquito season so far has been a slow one, with lower-than-usual populations of the insects reported since the Douglas County Health Department began its annual surveillance in May.

Fewer than 10 positive samples have been reported in the state this year. The county has not had a report of a human case of West Nile this year. Seven cases were confirmed last year, down from 71 cases in 2018.

The positive sample means residents should take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites until the first hard frost brings an end to mosquito season.

“This is a late start to what we anticipate will be a short West Nile season,” Adi Pour, the health department's director, said in a statement.

Most people infected by a mosquito will have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. Fewer than one in 150 people bitten by an infected mosquito will have a serious illness. However, people age 50 and older and those with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to the disease and more likely to experience serious consequences.