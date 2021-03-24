Douglas County residents 55+ can sign up for COVID vaccines beginning Thursday

Douglas County residents ages 55 and older can begin making appointments to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department announced Wednesday.

State officials opened up vaccination to Nebraskans ages 50 to 64 on Monday. Douglas County, the state's most populous, has opted to break down vaccinations for that relatively large age bracket by five-year increments. The county began vaccinating people ages 60 to 64 on Monday.

Phil Rooney, a health department spokesman, said the county will be prepared to move into the next age bracket if the appointments for 55- to 59-year-olds don't fill. That tier includes those born in 1966 or earlier.

People in those groups will be notified by email that it's time to go to the department's website to make appointments at vaccination clinics in the community. Those who don't have access to technology are encouraged to ask a friend or relative to make an appointment for them or to call 402-444-3400 for assistance in doing so.

Rooney said it appears some appointments may not be filling because some people in younger age brackets already have been vaccinated as part of essential worker groups, such as teachers and health care workers.