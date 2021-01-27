Douglas County residents 80 and older will be first to get vaccine

The Douglas County Health Department expects to begin vaccinating people in the 65-and-older category for COVID-19 next week, but those 80 and above will be first in line.

Adi Pour, the department’s director, said because of the sheer number of people in the next phase slated for vaccination — some 75,000 — the health department will start with the oldest residents in the group. In addition to those 65 and older, the next phase — phase 1b — also includes younger people with underlying medical conditions and people in high-risk jobs that can’t be done from home.

“We want to let our grandma, our grandpa go ahead,” she said of the 80-and-older group. “Some of them have been home for all this time.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told a caller to his radio show Monday that he has asked local officials to prioritize those 75 and older in phase 1b, and then move on to those 65 and older. Statewide, that phase includes an estimated 500,000 Nebraskans.

Pour said the high percentage of deaths among those 65 and older also is behind the push to vaccinate the county’s older residents. In Douglas County, those 65 and older have accounted for 82% of deaths related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.