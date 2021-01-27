Douglas County residents 80 and older will be first to get vaccine

The Douglas County Health Department expects to begin vaccinating people in the 65-and-older category for COVID-19 next week, but those 80 and above will be first in line.
Adi Pour, the department’s director, said because of the sheer number of people in the next phase slated for vaccination — some 75,000 — the health department will start with the oldest residents in the group. In addition to those 65 and older, the next phase — phase 1b — also includes younger people with underlying medical conditions and people in high-risk jobs that can’t be done from home.
“We want to let our grandma, our grandpa go ahead,” she said of the 80-and-older group. “Some of them have been home for all this time.”
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told a caller to his radio show Monday that he has asked local officials to prioritize those 75 and older in phase 1b, and then move on to those 65 and older. Statewide, that phase includes an estimated 500,000 Nebraskans.
Pour said the high percentage of deaths among those 65 and older also is behind the push to vaccinate the county’s older residents. In Douglas County, those 65 and older have accounted for 82% of deaths related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
As of this week, Douglas County has begun receiving about 6,600 doses of vaccine per week. Those doses are 29% of what’s allocated to the state, which is distributing it based on the number of elderly in the area.
At that pace, Pour acknowledged it would take roughly 11 weeks to vaccinate all the people in phase 1b.
Pour said it is frustrating that the vaccine isn’t coming faster.
“We are not sitting on a single dose of vaccine,” she said. “What comes in goes out as quickly as possible ... Really, the limiting factor is vaccine doses.”
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the federal government is purchasing an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved vaccines. With existing purchases, the White House expects to be able to deliver enough of the two-dose regimens to states to vaccinate 300 million people by late summer.
Biden also announced a roughly 16% boost in deliveries to states over the coming weeks.
Pour said vaccine supply also stands to improve if a third, one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson proves effective and receives emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Approval is anticipated next month.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said 66.1% of Omaha firefighters, who also are paramedics, have gotten first doses of vaccine, and 12.4% have gotten two doses.
However, the recent expansion of the next phase may push vaccinations for police officers back to May.
“That is something of a concern to me,” she said.
Pour said the county, in consultation with local health systems, is planning a layered approach to vaccination sites that will work for seniors.
Pharmacies will go to independent living facilities so those residents don’t have to travel to a vaccination site.
The health department also has identified four primary vaccination sites in different areas of the county so no resident has to travel too far. One likely will be at Christ Community Church at 404 S. 108th Ave., which already has hosted 15 vaccination events for health care workers. Others will be in the Millard area, along North 72nd Street and in downtown Omaha.
More specifics will be available in the next several days, Pour said. When more vaccine is available, she would like to have six to seven permanent sites established throughout the county.
Pour said vaccination sites will be available in North Omaha and South Omaha, areas where residents may lack transportation.
But she said people who fit into the proper age category and are patients at OneWorld Community Health Centers, Charles Drew Health Center in North Omaha and the Ponca Tribe’s Fred LeRoy Health and Wellness Center in South Omaha should call those centers for vaccinations. The health department has provided them with vaccine.
The health department also is partnering with Methodist Health System, which has a van that travels to neighborhood sites that could be used as a mobile vaccination clinic. The county also is planning to work with two pharmacies to set up sites.
So far, about 50,000 Douglas County residents have signed up on the county’s vaccination notification system, which will alert residents when their turn comes and when sites are available.
An appointment system that will allow residents to make appointments for vaccinations will be available soon.
State health officials said they will launch a registration site this week as planned. The site initially will allow Nebraskans to register for their vaccinations and receive information. An appointment system will launch in early February, along with a Spanish version of the registration site.
So far, Pour said, 6.5% of Douglas County’s residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 1.48% have gotten both.
She encouraged patience until more vaccine becomes available and continued diligence with mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene.
World-Herald Staff Writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report, which also contains material from the Associated Press.
Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41