Douglas County seniors happy to get COVID vaccine

After the women received their shots, they waited 15 minutes while they were observed for any allergic reactions. While they waited, a staff member stopped by with a tablet computer to set up an appointment for their second shots.

As one seating pod cleared, a volunteer sprayed the area with disinfectant to prepare for the next group.

Rooney said the department had 700 appointments scheduled each for Tuesday and Wednesday. Three other clinic sites are handling similar numbers.

The Health Department also announced Tuesday that people 75 and older — those born in 1946 or before — can begin to schedule appointments Thursday. A link to schedule them will be available on the department's website no later than 9 a.m. that day. Appointments could be available as early as Saturday.

Rooney noted, however, that those in the 80-plus group still can schedule appointments. The expansion does not mean they won't get their shots.