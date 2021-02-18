Douglas County to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to people 65 and older

The Douglas County Health Department has received additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine and will expand vaccinations to people 65 and older, health officials announced Thursday evening.

The change takes effect Saturday. The Health Department will also extend the hours of its Saturday vaccination clinic, operated with Creighton University, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The clinics are held at the university's Rasmussen Center at 702 N. 17th St. The county had previously been vaccinating people 70 and older.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The online registration option for people 65 and older will be available via the Health Department's website — douglascountyhealth.com — no later than 9 a.m. Friday. Those without computer access can call 402-444-3400.

Most existing appointments for Health Department clinics are booked into early March. Anyone who currently has an appointment at any clinic in Douglas County is asked to keep that appointment.

Additional clinics are being planned, health officials said. The department will announce those details once the arrangements are confirmed.

Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.