Douglas County to suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in wake of federal officials' action
Dr. Carlos del Rio, the executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine, explains why the public should not "freak out" over Johnson & Johnson's decision to call for a pause in use of their Covid-19 vaccine as rare side effects in six women are investigated.

The Douglas County Health Department will temporarily suspend use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of federal officials’ call for a pause in its use, a spokesman said Tuesday.

In a joint statement early Tuesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause “out of an abundance of caution.” The recommendation was based on six reported cases in the United States of a rare and severe type of blood clotting condition. All six cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48, the CDC and FDA said, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination.

The CDC on Wednesday will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to review the cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA reviewed the analysis, as it also investigates the cases.

Douglas County health officials had been scheduled to administer the J&J vaccine Tuesday at one clinic at one of the Omaha Housing Authority’s residential towers. Health officials will replace the J&J vaccine with another vaccine, said Phil Rooney, a health department spokesman. The health department also will suspend use of the J&J vaccine until further notice.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he would not suspend use of the J&J vaccine statewide following reports of a Douglas County resident developing blood clots about two weeks after receiving the vaccine. State health officials could not immediately be reached for follow-up Tuesday morning.

Ricketts stressed that all the vaccines are safe and effective and that Nebraskans are at greater risk from COVID-19 than they are from some of the side effects of the vaccine.

The Douglas County case was reported Friday and is being investigated by county, state and federal officials, including the CDC. Monday, the person, who is in their late 40s, remained in “guarded condition” at the Nebraska Medical Center, state health officials said.

Felicia Quintana-Zinn, the deputy director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday that there is no evidence that the vaccine caused the blood clots.

Among the 40,000 people participating in the trials of the J&J vaccine, blood clots were reported in 14 vaccinated people, or .06% of those who got the vaccine. Among those who got a placebo, 10 reported blood clots, or a rate of .05%.

Dr. Brett Giroir, an assistant U.S. Health and Human Services secretary during the Trump administration, said on Twitter Tuesday that the pause is an appropriate step while the data is being evaluated. “Such clots occur regularly in the population, so this MAY or MAY NOT be related to the vaccine. That is why the investigation and pause is appropriate.”

As of Friday, more than 31,700 doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in Nebraska. More than 4.5 million of the shots had been given nationwide.

Supplies of the J&J vaccine nationwide are expected to be lower this week because of inventory issues. Only 1,100 doses of the vaccine were expected in Nebraska this week, according to state health officials.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

