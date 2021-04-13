Douglas County to suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in wake of federal officials' action

Ricketts stressed that all the vaccines are safe and effective and that Nebraskans are at greater risk from COVID-19 than they are from some of the side effects of the vaccine.

The Douglas County case was reported Friday and is being investigated by county, state and federal officials, including the CDC. Monday, the person, who is in their late 40s, remained in “guarded condition” at the Nebraska Medical Center, state health officials said.

Felicia Quintana-Zinn, the deputy director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday that there is no evidence that the vaccine caused the blood clots.

Among the 40,000 people participating in the trials of the J&J vaccine, blood clots were reported in 14 vaccinated people, or .06% of those who got the vaccine. Among those who got a placebo, 10 reported blood clots, or a rate of .05%.

Dr. Brett Giroir, an assistant U.S. Health and Human Services secretary during the Trump administration, said on Twitter Tuesday that the pause is an appropriate step while the data is being evaluated. “Such clots occur regularly in the population, so this MAY or MAY NOT be related to the vaccine. That is why the investigation and pause is appropriate.”