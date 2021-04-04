 Skip to main content
Douglas County will begin accepting COVID vaccination sign-ups for ages 16 and older
Governor Pete Ricketts wants to see data from the Biden administration on vaccine distribution to Nebraska.

Douglas County residents 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine beginning Monday.

The Douglas County Health Department will open appointment scheduling to residents 16 and up starting Monday at 9 a.m. Anyone who is eligible should go to the Health Department's homepage at www.douglascountyhealth.com.

Look for the big blue box that reads: “Click Here” and follow the instructions to schedule an appointment. Individuals must wait until their 16th birthday to get the Pfizer vaccine or their 18th birthday for the Moderna vaccine.

Unlike previous age groups, not all people born in a given year are eligible. In order for anyone 18 years of age or younger to receive the vaccine, they must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian who must sign a consent form.

Officials said there is no need to arrive an hour or more early for an appointment. Minimal time is needed to process a person's information in advance of getting a shot.

Those singing up are asked to fill out the profile information that comes with the email that will confirm the appointment. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

